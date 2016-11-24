BRIDGET WHELAN writer

On this day: the publication of Black Beauty

Never knew anything about the author before – her life seems as tragic as the horses she wrote about…

In Times Gone By...

black-beauty-is-an-1877-novel-by-english-author-anna-sewell-it-was-composed-in-the-last-years-of-her-life-during-which-she-remained-in-her-house-as-an-invalid-24th-november-1877-first-edition-cove

1877 first edition cover. X

Black Beauty, a novel by English author Anna Sewell, was first published on the 24th of November, 1877.

Considered to be a story about animal rights, the book is about the life of a horse, told in autobiographical form.

anna-sewell-30-march-1820-25-april-1878-author-of-black-beauty

Sewell had been barely able to walk since she was fourteen, when injuries to both her ankles were incorrectly treated, and she was an invalid when the book was written and published.

While she lived to see Black Beauty’s initial success, she died of an illness only five months afterwards.

View original post

One comment on “On this day: the publication of Black Beauty

  1. Norma
    November 25, 2016

    I had loved it as a child. I specially loved the title “Black Beauty”.

