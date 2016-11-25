Half Price until midnight – my own mini Black Friday
Amazon have put the paperback edition of BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL into their Black Friday sale but only for a few hours. It’s £3 until midnight instead of the regular price of £5.99. It’s never going to be cheaper so if you’ve ever thought of buying a copy now is the time…and, of course, it would make a lovely Christmas tree present for the writer in your life.
Bestselling historical novelist C.S. Quinn has called it “the creative writing bible” and writer, journalist and lecturer Lizzie Enfield said:
“It’s packed full of so many fascinating snippets and observations that it’s more than a writer’s handbook – it’s a book which anyone could read and if they did they would probably find their pleasure in words and the world heightened.”
All that and 80+ five star reviews….ok, sales pitch over…ooops, nearly forgot here’s the link to Amazon UK
I just downloaded it… thank.you 😊
Thank YOU!
You’re most welcome!
The only purchase I made on black Friday. Really looking forward to reading.
Ah, thanks. Hope you enjoy it.
Reblogged this on Kate McClelland.