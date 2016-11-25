BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Half Price until midnight – my own mini Black Friday

Amazon have put the paperback edition of BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL into their Black Friday sale but only for a few hours. It’s £3 until midnight instead of the regular price of £5.99. It’s never going to be cheaper so if you’ve ever thought of buying a copy now is the time…and, of course, it would make a lovely Christmas tree present for the writer in your life.

Bestselling historical novelist C.S. Quinn has called it “the creative writing bible” and writer, journalist and lecturer  Lizzie Enfield said:

“It’s packed full of so many fascinating snippets and observations that it’s more than a writer’s handbook – it’s a book which anyone could read and if they did they would probably find their pleasure in words and the world  heightened.”

All that and 80+ five star reviews….ok, sales pitch over…ooops, nearly forgot here’s the link to Amazon UK

 

6 comments on "Half Price until midnight – my own mini Black Friday

  1. Ritu
    November 25, 2016

    I just downloaded it… thank.you 😊

    Reply
  2. tric
    November 25, 2016

    The only purchase I made on black Friday. Really looking forward to reading.

    Reply
  3. Kate McClelland
    November 26, 2016

    Reblogged this on Kate McClelland.

    Reply

