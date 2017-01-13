BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Inspiring Pictures for Writers – the essence of a Mediterranean day

staircaseHard to believe that a simple study of such an ordinary subject can capture the warmth of a Mediterranean day…It’s by the American painter John Singer Sargent and the staircase was on the Italian island of Capri.

3 comments on "Inspiring Pictures for Writers – the essence of a Mediterranean day

  1. Jennie
    January 13, 2017

    The moment I saw this painting I loved it. Then, I saw it was a John Singer Sargeant. Art, ‘live’, is like nothing else. I sat in front of this artist’s work at the MFA in Boston. All the adjectives in the world would not do it justice. Thank you for this post!

    Reply
  2. Jennie
    January 13, 2017

    Apologies. Sargent is what my fingers should have typed.

    Reply
  3. philipparees
    January 13, 2017

    Would make a marvellous cover for almost any book- a novel or a how to plot work, stepwise to the light, the greater view, the end of the journey.

    Reply

