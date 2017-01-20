BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Inspiring Pictures for Writers – create a compelling character

edvard-munchWhat does his voice sound like?
What does he say he wants?
What does he really want?

What doesn’t he want anyone else to know about him?

This outstanding self-portrait is by the Norwegian painter Edvard Munch – probably most famous for The Scream. Forget the details of the real man’s life and use this face as a springboard into a work of the imagination.

  1. Mira Prabhu
    January 20, 2017

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    What does this man not want you to know about him??? Compelling character…great post….thanks Bridget Whelan!

This entry was posted on January 20, 2017

