Poets: learn, share and celebrate at the Anglo-Portuguese Festival

Building Bridges Through Poetry April 27th -May 3rd 2017
Something very special…

Experienced and pioneering poets are invited to join Casa dos Poetas  for a week-long series of poetry workshops, readings, tutorials and discussions in Silves, the ancient Moorish capital of the Algarve.  They will work with a small team of poets, all of whom are published and either lecture at university, edit poetry magazines or contribute to national newspapers.

Everything is on a small scale.Only 15 poets travelling from outside Portugal will be invited to attend. Anyone interested is asked to submit three poems to ensure that there is a rich mix of people.

The fee is £250 for the week (flights and accommodation are extra but the organisers estimate that the total should be less than £700). In return participants get individual attention, scrutiny of their work, tutorials, writing exercises, welcoming and departing dinner and transport to and from Faro Airport.

And an experience they will remember for ever…

It sounds wonderful and I’d apply myself if it weren’t for the small detail that I read poetry; I don’t write it. Boy, would I be out of my league…
But if you are interested, there’s a lot more to find out and you can do that by emailing or writing to Peter Pegnall.
Here’s the contact details:
email
peterpegnall@hotmail.com
postal
1 Martincross,
5 The Boulevard
Sheringham NR26 8LJ

When to apply? As soon as possible

By the way, did you know that Brazilians’s warmest greeting is Hello my poet

