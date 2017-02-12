BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Muse, News and Views

Why great novels are dangerous – Julian Barnes QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

colour-abstract

I think a great book—leaving aside other qualities such as narrative power, characterization, style, and so on—is a book that describes the world in a way that has not been done before; and that is recognized by those who read it as telling new truths—about society or the way in which emotional lives are led, or both—such truths having not been previously available, certainly not from official records or government documents, or from journalism or television. For example, even people who condemned Madame Bovary, who thought that it ought to be banned, recognized the truth of the portrait of that sort of woman, in that sort of society, which they had never encountered before in literature.
That is why the novel was so dangerous.
Julian Barnes Paris Review 2000

One comment on “Why great novels are dangerous – Julian Barnes QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

  1. frenchc1955
    February 12, 2017

    Reblogged this on charles french words reading and writing and commented:
    This quotation on why great books are important and dangerous is worth seeing and reblogging!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on February 12, 2017 by in Quotes and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p2EeQv-4p9

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

bestselling creative writing book

In the top 10 of Amazon UK creative writing books since it was published

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,035 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

Recent Posts: AT A GENTLE PACE - a lifestyle travel blog

Thursday Travel Photograph: the State of Maine

Thursday Travel Photograph: the State of Maine

Seedy Sunday in Brighton

Seedy Sunday in Brighton

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: