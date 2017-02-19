BRIDGET WHELAN writer

‘And by the way…’ Sylvia Plath on the worst enemy to creativity

doubt
And by the way, everything in life is writable about if you have the outgoing guts to do it, and the imagination to improvise. The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt.
Sylvia Plath

4 comments on “‘And by the way…’ Sylvia Plath on the worst enemy to creativity

  1. Mira Prabhu
    February 19, 2017

    “The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt.”
    Sylvia Plath
    Thanks, Bridget Whelan!

    • bridget whelan
      February 19, 2017

      And thank you Mira – it’s good to spread he word(s)

  2. ksbeth
    February 19, 2017

    i love this

    • bridget whelan
      February 19, 2017

      Me too. Perhaps we should stick it above our computer screen….

