The good stuff comes later, said SF writer Octavia E. Butler QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

The good stuff comes later, said SF writer Octavia E. Butler

running-1705716_640You don’t start out writing good stuff. You start out writing crap and thinking it’s good stuff, and then gradually you get better at it. That’s why I say one of the most valuable traits is persistence.
Octavia E. Butler

2 comments

  1. ann perrin
    February 26, 2017

    Guess I’m still writing crap but then I’m an optimist! x

  2. russtowne
    February 26, 2017

    In that case, “later” can’t come fast enough for me!

This entry was posted on February 26, 2017

