Inspiring Art for Writers – the painting that was the source for Waiting for Godot

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.
I studied art theory and the philosophy of art in college in order to improve my writing. I was raised in a musical family and immersed myself in classical, country, folk, and (of course) rock. Later I immersed myself in jazz. The interplay between the inspiration of the visual arts, music and writing helped mature my work.
I bristle when writers play down art and contemporary music because they find it inaccessible. Make it accessible. Not only will you discover new ideas, but techniques to sharpen your writing.
Reblogged this on Wind Eggs and commented:
I bristle when writers play down art and contemporary music because they find it inaccessible. Make it accessible. Not only will you discover new ideas, but techniques to sharpen your writing.
Bridget Whelan shares the connection between art and inspiration to write. Incidentally, the painting The painting Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog, may well have been inspired by the writings of Lord Byron (particularly Childe Harold).
Bridget, you are spot on. Even better than that. My preschoolers LOVE “The Wanderer”, every year. I introduce major pieces of art and artists throughout March as we prepare for an Art Show. They see that a shadowed figure is interesting, and they look beyond the figure, such as the sea. On a much bigger note, art and music have a major impact on writing. Stay tuned for much I will have to say about art and music on my blog in a few weeks. Thanks for a great post!