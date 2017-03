Inspiring Art for Writers -creating from the inside out

Some writers, some of the time, try to write from the inside out. Give it a go…how would you start: with a first person voice? But we don’t think in sentences. Often we don’t think in words. But all you have is words, just as all the artist has is paint. Experiment.

This portrait of Yeats, the Irish poet, is by Louis Le Brocquay, the Dublin born artist who died in 2012. Wikipedia says that le Brocquy is “within a very select group of British and Irish artists whose works have commanded prices in excess of £1 million during their lifetimes.”