A story is more like a house than a journey…Alice Munro QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.
Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog.
Thanks Chris
Welcome Bridget 😃
An interesting idea, but I’m not sure about the ‘wandering back and forth’ bit: it’s not how I feel the experience of a story. For me it’s more like a show house (National Trust perhaps?) where there’s a preordained way round the building, but different views from windows and proceeding at your own pace.
I like the house image for all kinds of reasons, not least because when you’re writing the beginning stages do seem like gathering the building bricks and motar together and writing that first draft is a way of making it all work together, knowing that you can still knock down the dodgy extension and add a new door. But wandering or being led by a guide…National Trust or a house you’re allowed to explore? Hmm, I’ll have to think about that.
Well said.
Glad you like the quote Cynthia – not all great writers are able to talk about writing and stories in a way that offers new insights into the process but Alice Munro can.
Bridget…. brilliant analogy… I do get the wandering back and forth. I find that when I am writing I rush to certain points in the story: where I am comfortable, or the view is the most attractive. after the first (rushed) draft I go back (and forth) to the less glamorous parts of the story where the working nuts and bolts are and find myself exploring the nooks and crannies.
And thinking about it I do the same when I re-read favourite novels
Wandering as a writer yes,but as a reader I’m not so sure (or at least my experience of reading). I don’t want to stretch the house image too far but when you’re reading and you are in the hands of a writer you trust, you know that there are parts you can’t visit – the private suite of rooms perhaps in a grand house open to the public – but they are as real as if you had been given a tour, just as the house will carry on existing after you leave. With a so-so writer you’re given a drawing of a house, not the house itself.
Reblogged this on Kate McClelland.
Thanks Kate
An interesting perspective. 😀
Certainly makes you think….