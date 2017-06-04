Stephen King on timid writers and timid lovers QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

BRIDGET WHELAN writer

shy childTimid writers like passive verbs for the same reason that timid lovers like passive partners. The passive voice is safe. The timid fellow writes “The meeting will be held at seven o’clock” because that somehow says to him, ‘Put it this way and people will believe you really know.’
Purge this quisling thought! Don’t be a muggle! Throw back your shoulders, stick out your chin, and put that meeting in charge! Write ‘The meeting’s at seven.’ There, by God! Don’t you feel better?
Stephen King

  1. Mira Prabhu
    June 4, 2017

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    Timid writers produce timid work…read on, and thank you, Bridget Whelan…

    Reply
  2. BCSContent.com
    June 4, 2017

    Reblogged this on BCSBook Reviews and News.

    Reply

