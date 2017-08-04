BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Creative Writing Exercise Number 3 from the Archive

scrabbleA very straightforward creative writing exercise today…all you have to do is write and keep on writing until you’ve managed to incorporate all the words on the scrabble board. (Did I say all you have to do!) To be fair, it’s unlikely to produce great writing, but it does demand that you’re inventive and imaginative and tenacious – some of the qualities you need as a writer. Think of it as a work out, limbering up for the week ahead.
In case the scrabble board isn’t as clear on your screen as it is on mine. I’ve listed the words below:

Quib
Fox
Exited
Top
Creed
Brute
Tear
Up
Zin
Dunkings
Moat
Sang
Shank
Jay
Low
Voted
Pine
Silly
My
Burl
Tribe
Afire
Hearts

By the way, Zin is a water spirit in West African folklore or a town in Afghanistan…that might be hard to fit in, but in the past students have used awkward words as names for characters and undiscovered worlds…

GOOD LUCK

