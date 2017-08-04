Creative Writing Exercise Number 3 from the Archive
A very straightforward creative writing exercise today…all you have to do is write and keep on writing until you’ve managed to incorporate all the words on the scrabble board. (Did I say all you have to do!) To be fair, it’s unlikely to produce great writing, but it does demand that you’re inventive and imaginative and tenacious – some of the qualities you need as a writer. Think of it as a work out, limbering up for the week ahead.
In case the scrabble board isn’t as clear on your screen as it is on mine. I’ve listed the words below:
Quib
Fox
Exited
Top
Creed
Brute
Tear
Up
Zin
Dunkings
Moat
Sang
Shank
Jay
Low
Voted
Pine
Silly
My
Burl
Tribe
Afire
Hearts
By the way, Zin is a water spirit in West African folklore or a town in Afghanistan…that might be hard to fit in, but in the past students have used awkward words as names for characters and undiscovered worlds…
GOOD LUCK
photo credit: Monster Pete via photopin
This exercise first appeared on this blog on August 19 2013
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related