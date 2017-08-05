Creative Writing Exercise Number 4 from the Archive
This is a lucky dip romance….
Pick your numbers and you’ll have your two characters and what brings them together…but no scrolling! It’s much more fun if you do this blind.
STEP 1
Pick TWO numbers between 1 and 10 from List A. You now have a couple who are about to fall in love deeply, madly, completely….
LIST A
1) Someone with a serious illness
2) Doctor
3) Spy
4) Body Guard
5) Ghost
6) Vampire
7) University Student
8) University Lecturer
9) Big Issue seller
10) Television Reporter
STEP 2
Discover how they met by picking ONE number between 1 and 6 from LIST B.
LIST B
1) New Neighbours
2) Meet at a wedding
3) Held hostage together
4) Childhood friends who meet again after years
5) Both want to buy the last of the same thing
6) Take an evening class together
STEP 3
Next decide what keeps them apart. We don’t write stories about two people who fall in love and live contented untroubled lives until they die of old age in each others arms….
There has to be challanges to face, problems to overcome and you might feel that a Happy Ever After ending isn’t appropriate for the story you want to write.
STEP 4
Write!
