Writing Quote Number 4 from the Archive

cleoparthraI’ve always loved books. I’m passionate about them. I think books are sexy. They are smooth and solid and contain delightful surprises. They smell good. They fit into a handbag and can be carried around and opened at will. They don’t change. They are what they are and nothing else. One day I want to own a lot of books and have them near to me in my house, so that I can stroll to my bookshelves and choose what I fancy. I want a harem. I shall keep my favourites by my bed.
Sue Townsend

This quote from the late great Sue Townsend first appeared in this blog on July 13 2014

This entry was posted on August 12, 2017

