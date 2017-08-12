Writing Quote Number 4 from the Archive
I’ve always loved books. I’m passionate about them. I think books are sexy. They are smooth and solid and contain delightful surprises. They smell good. They fit into a handbag and can be carried around and opened at will. They don’t change. They are what they are and nothing else. One day I want to own a lot of books and have them near to me in my house, so that I can stroll to my bookshelves and choose what I fancy. I want a harem. I shall keep my favourites by my bed.
― Sue Townsend
This quote from the late great Sue Townsend first appeared in this blog on July 13 2014
