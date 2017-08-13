BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Writing Quote Number 5 from the Archive

I step away from the computer and swim. I really wish someone had told me earlier that there’s a relationship between writing and exercise. Writing involves you being completely, revoltingly sedentary while your brain works overtime. But when you exercise, it’s the complete reverse – you more or less become brain dead while your body works like a bastard not to drown/collapse on the treadmill/die. Then after I exercise, I always come back to my laptop and it’s like I’m seeing the story for the first time. I know what I need to do. It’s almost Biblical, like scales falling off my eyes or something.
Benjamin Law

 

This quote first appeared here on October 11 2015

This entry was posted on August 13, 2017

