ART FOR WRITERS picture number 2 from the archives

I was blown away by this very different way of seeing the female body and I hope you are too. I love the structure of the painting. We are close up and personal, almost able to hear the artist/model breath, but while we are captured by the shadows and contours of flesh we never lose sight of the woman’s life literally playing in front of her…
What can we get from this as writers – does it help in writing a memoir? And what about writing fiction – getting inside a character’s head, focussing on her, but never allowing the reader to lose touch with the space outside…. But perhaps most important of all, it’s a reminder of the sheer fantastic beauty of the ordinary.
The artist is Joan Semmel and you can find out more about her by visiting her website HERE. She was born in 1932 so is now well into her 80s…
