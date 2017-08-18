BRIDGET WHELAN writer

ART FOR WRITERS picture number 3 from the archives – a working class hero

everyday-superhero-eric-bowman
I don’t know where I found this painting – on some pleasant thrawl through the internet I imagine. And there she was: a real woman with a big-bellied, lived-in body and meaty thighs, dressed in her work clothes, because work makes up most of her life, and she can take it. And take everything that’s thrown at her until there comes a time when she can’t take it any more.

I am reminded of a phrase from a Patrick Kavanagh poem…love without the claptrap.  The American artist Eric Bowman didn’t try to tidy this woman up, but by choosing her as a subject he has given her the dignity she deserves.

A much shorter version of this post appeared on December 1st 2016

This entry was posted on August 18, 2017

