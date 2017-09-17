BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Auden on the silly question a writer is always asked…. QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

A writer … is always being asked by people who should know better: “Whom do you write for?” The question is, of course, a silly one, but I can give it a silly answer. Occasionally I come across a book which I feel has been written especially for me and for me only. Like a jealous lover, I don’t want anybody else to hear of it. To have a million such readers, unaware of each other’s existence, to be read with passion and never talked about, is the daydream, surely, of every author.
W.H. Auden

One comment on “Auden on the silly question a writer is always asked…. QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

  1. philipparees
    September 17, 2017

    I share Auden’s ambition. I have a favourite novel I only recommend to those who deserve it! I have given away ten copies in hardback and always keep a spare!

September 17, 2017

