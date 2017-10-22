Neither all instruction, nor all entertainment, say Margaret Atwood QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.
Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
I write “spiritual novels” because I want to share all that I was so generously given by so many great ones…and to leave a lingering impression on the soul…I’m not impressed by mere technical brilliance…
Thanks for reblogging Mira