Neither all instruction, nor all entertainment, say Margaret Atwood QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

If it’s all instruction, you get annoyed with it and bored, and you stop reading. If it’s all entertainment, you read it quite quickly, your heart going pitty-pat, pitty-pat. But when you finish, that’s it. You’re not going to think about it much afterward, apart from the odd nightmare. You’re not going to read that book again.
Maragret Atwood

  1. Mira Prabhu
    October 22, 2017

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    I write “spiritual novels” because I want to share all that I was so generously given by so many great ones…and to leave a lingering impression on the soul…I’m not impressed by mere technical brilliance…

Museums at Night in October 2017

