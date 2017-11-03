A Painting that tells a different story to everyone who views it…ART FOR WRITERS

© Bridget Whelan
A suggestive yet interesting painting, Bridget. I am by no means an art critic, but my interpretation would be “Saying goodbye to one’s fear”. Conquering one’s fear can be most tempestuous.I stared at the painting for quite a while and the background and the ghost-like face and body almost translucent brings me to my humble and inexperienced conclusion. “We have nothing to fear but fear itself”. ☺☺
I’m no expert either but what’s wonderful about this painting is the freedom the artist has given us to decide for ourselves and the brilliant thing is that we’re all right….I saw the paler figure as almost a Christ-like figure. So the man in the hat is looking at the spiritual side of himself that he once – fleetingly – understood, embraced even and they are now out of tune with one another….