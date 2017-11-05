BRIDGET WHELAN writer

August is archive month. Posts from the past

“Why do men feel threatened by women?” asked Margaret Atwood QUOTES FOR WRITERS and everyone

community-150124_640Given the events over the last few weeks , I thought it would be a good idea to post the words of Margret Atwood:

Why do men feel threatened by women?” I asked a male friend of mine. So this male friend of mine, who does by the way exist, conveniently entered into the following dialogue.
“I mean,” I said, “men are bigger, most of the time, they can run faster, strangle better, and they have on the average a lot more money and power.”
“They’re afraid women will laugh at them,” he said. “Undercut their world view.”

Then I asked some women students in a quickie poetry seminar I was giving, “Why do women feel threatened by men?”
“They’re afraid of being killed,” they said.

She’s nailed it, right?

•Atwood, Margaret, Writing the Male Character (1982) (reprinted in Second Words: Selected Critical Prose from a Hagey Lecture on February 9, 1982, at the University of Waterloo)

 

Advertisements

3 comments on ““Why do men feel threatened by women?” asked Margaret Atwood QUOTES FOR WRITERS and everyone

  1. Mira Prabhu
    November 5, 2017

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    Ah ha, big question that I have grappled with for years….thanks, Bridget Whelan.

    Reply
  2. robbiesinspiration
    November 5, 2017

    This is an interesting thought, Bridget. My honest opinion is that I don’t think men do feel threatened by women. I think men don’t see the world like that at all.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on November 5, 2017 by in Quotes, Uncategorized and tagged , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-5ET

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,517 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: