Cezanne and the creative arts…ART FOR WRITERS

A work of art which did not begin in emotion is not art.
No tears in the writer, no tears in the reader. No surprise in the writer, no surprise in the reader.
Good writing is supposed to evoke sensation in the reader – not the fact that it is raining, but the feeling of being rained upon.
Cezanne wanted to get to the point where "sight" was also "touch". He would take hours sometimes to put down a single stroke because each stroke needed to contain "the air, the light, the object, the composition, the character, the outline, and the style".