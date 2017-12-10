BRIDGET WHELAN writer

August is archive month. Posts from the past

…be your most powerful self…Laini Taylor QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

cat-564202_640
Be an unstoppable force. Write with an imaginary machete strapped to your thigh. This is not wishy-washy, polite, drinking-tea-with-your-pinkie-sticking-out stuff. It’s who you want to be, your most powerful self. Write your books. Finish them, then make them better. Find the way. No one will make this dream come true for you but you.
Laini Taylor

Advertisements

6 comments on “…be your most powerful self…Laini Taylor QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

  1. Mira Prabhu
    December 10, 2017

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    “Write with an imaginary machete strapped to your thigh!” Wow!!! I try to do that – by daring to speak openly about subjects that are either dismissed or ignored by most humans who are too scared to rock the boat, to shake up the status quo – and I encourage others to be just as direct and forceful – because we tend to waste so much precious time and energy ignoring the dinosaur curled up on the living room couch out of fear of what it might do when it awakens…thank you, Bridget Whelan, for sharing this…

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      December 10, 2017

      Perhaps we should print out that phrase & paste it above our computer monitors, lest we forget (and to worry everyone else in the household). Thanks for reblogging Mira.

      Reply
  2. Daniel Kemp
    December 10, 2017

    You find some powerful stuff, Bridget, and I’m only too pleased that you do. Reblogged this!

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      December 10, 2017

      Thanks Danny! It’s a real call to action, isn’t it? With our imaginary machetes ready to strike dead the phrase that weakens our writing, slice out cliches and lop off the creeping passive tense…(I’m getting into this…)

      Reply
  3. The Story Reading Ape
    December 10, 2017

    Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog.

    Reply
  4. josiedarling2014
    December 10, 2017

    Great quote. Thanks xx

    Sent from my iPhone

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on December 10, 2017 by in Quotes and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-5H9

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,642 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: