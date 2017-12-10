…be your most powerful self…Laini Taylor QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.
Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
“Write with an imaginary machete strapped to your thigh!” Wow!!! I try to do that – by daring to speak openly about subjects that are either dismissed or ignored by most humans who are too scared to rock the boat, to shake up the status quo – and I encourage others to be just as direct and forceful – because we tend to waste so much precious time and energy ignoring the dinosaur curled up on the living room couch out of fear of what it might do when it awakens…thank you, Bridget Whelan, for sharing this…
Perhaps we should print out that phrase & paste it above our computer monitors, lest we forget (and to worry everyone else in the household). Thanks for reblogging Mira.
You find some powerful stuff, Bridget, and I’m only too pleased that you do. Reblogged this!
Thanks Danny! It’s a real call to action, isn’t it? With our imaginary machetes ready to strike dead the phrase that weakens our writing, slice out cliches and lop off the creeping passive tense…(I’m getting into this…)
Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog.
Great quote. Thanks xx
Sent from my iPhone