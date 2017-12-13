WRITE BY THE BEACH – the Brighton Writing Conference is back in 2018
And tickets are selling faster than ever before…
I am so proud to be associated with such an inspiring event. It’s inspiring to meet and learn from so many great writers; it’s inspiring to get to know so many new writers and be part of the buzz on the day, and it is inspiring to be part of such a kind and funny and talented team of professional writers working behind the scenes to make it happen.
Our tag line is inspiration to publication…and this is what we have lined up on:
SATURDAY MARCH 17TH 2018
After our two sell-out writing conferences in 2016 and 2017, we are returning with all the best-loved features including:
Talks and workshops with top authors including Sunday Times bestseller of psychological thrillers Erin Kelly
Her first novel, The Poison Tree , became a major ITV drama. In 2014 Erin wrote the novelisation of the BAFTA-winning Broadchurch.
“…a master at drip-feeding us the details, keeping us guessing about the truth”
The Guardian
And we are thrilled to have Young Adult superstar Sarah Crossan
A Carnegie Medal winning novelist, Sarah has written 16 YA books. Her latest is Moonrise.
“Any reader with a heart will weep buckets.”
Sunday Times Book of the Week
All ticket holders have a GUARANTEED opportunity to pitch their story to a top literary agent or commissioning editor in a one-to-one slot. Plus there will be a prize for the best pitch, judged by our sponsor, literary agent David Headley.
Here are the agents and editors who are coming to WRITE BY THE BEACH 2018
Jemima Forrester, David Higham Associates
Sarah Manning, The Bent Agency
Clare Wallace, Darley Anderson
Tanera Simons, Darley Anderson
Rebecca Carter, Janklow and Nesbit
Julia Churchill, A.M. Heath
Laura Williams, Peter Fraser and Dunlop
Lucy Luck, Conville and Walsh
Jamilah Ahmed, Barbara Levy Agency
David Headley, DHH
Kate Stephenson commisioning editor, Headline
Sophie Orme commissioning editor, Bonnier
AND we have found a brilliant new venue which is fully accessible. Set in the bustling Brighton Lanes, The Friends’ Meeting House is a charming building in a charming garden and yet it is still only moments from the shops and the sea.
The day includes exclusive access to talks, panels and workshops on all aspects of writing, our pop-up Waterstones shop with author signings, and the opportunity to mingle with fellow delegates and our speakers. It’s going to be network heaven.
Sessions include talks from bestselling authors Julie Cohen and Kate Harrison PLUS a choice of workshops on writing a prize-winning short story, turning memory into memoir, (that’s my slot) YA and a pitching clinic!
Each delegate will go away with a goodie bag of writing related material and a new insight into the workings of the publishing world.
Tickets are on sale now at £139 including a really nice lunch, tea, coffee and cake (there has to be cake at some point).
You can buy tickets securely online HERE
I’m not exaggerating when I say conferences like this can send your writing life in a new direction and, of course, I am biased in favour of this particular conference. After all, you get a day in Brighton as well…
Get in touch if you have any queries or would like to know more.
