BRIDGET WHELAN writer

August is archive month. Posts from the past

WRITE BY THE BEACH – the Brighton Writing Conference is back in 2018

brighton-&amp; west pier
And tickets are selling faster than ever before…

I am so proud to be associated with such an inspiring event.  It’s inspiring to meet and learn from so many great writers; it’s inspiring to get to know so many new writers and be part of the buzz on the day, and it is inspiring to be part of such a kind and funny and talented team of professional writers working behind the scenes to make it happen.

BH logo light

Our tag line is inspiration to publication…and this is what we have lined up on:

SATURDAY MARCH 17TH 2018

After our two sell-out writing conferences in 2016 and 2017, we are returning with all the best-loved features  including:
Talks and workshops with top authors including Sunday Times bestseller of psychological thrillers Erin Kelly

Erin KellyHer first novel, The Poison Tree , became a major ITV drama. In 2014 Erin wrote the novelisation of the BAFTA-winning Broadchurch.
“…a master at drip-feeding us the details, keeping us guessing about the truth”
The Guardian

And we are thrilled to have Young Adult superstar Sarah Crossan

Sarah CrossanA Carnegie Medal winning novelist,  Sarah has written 16 YA books. Her latest is Moonrise.
“Any reader with a heart will weep buckets.”
Sunday Times Book of the Week

 All ticket holders have a GUARANTEED opportunity to pitch their story to a top literary agent or commissioning editor in a one-to-one slot. Plus there will be a prize for the best pitch, judged by our sponsor, literary agent David Headley.

Here are the agents and editors who are coming to WRITE BY THE BEACH 2018

Jemima Forrester, David Higham Associates
Sarah Manning, The Bent Agency
Clare Wallace, Darley Anderson
Tanera Simons, Darley Anderson
Rebecca Carter, Janklow and Nesbit
Julia Churchill, A.M. Heath
Laura Williams, Peter Fraser and Dunlop
Lucy Luck, Conville and Walsh
Jamilah Ahmed, Barbara Levy Agency
David Headley, DHH
Kate Stephenson commisioning editor, Headline
Sophie Orme commissioning editor, Bonnier

AND we have found a brilliant new venue which is fully accessible. Set in the bustling Brighton Lanes, The Friends’ Meeting House is a charming building in a charming garden and yet it is still only moments from the shops and the sea.

Friends Meeting_House_1200x480_0The day includes exclusive access to talks, panels and workshops on all aspects of writing, our pop-up Waterstones shop with author signings, and the opportunity to mingle with fellow delegates and our speakers.  It’s going to be network heaven.

Sessions include talks from bestselling authors Julie Cohen and Kate Harrison PLUS a choice of workshops on writing a prize-winning short story, turning memory into memoir, (that’s my slot) YA and a pitching clinic!

Each delegate will go away with a goodie bag of writing related material and a new insight into the workings of the publishing world.

We have got lots of wonderful sponsors this year and they include
DDH Literary Agency
The Brighton Prize
Mslexia
The Writers’ Forum
Will Taylor Accountants

Tickets are on sale now at £139 including a really nice lunch, tea, coffee and cake (there has to be cake at some point).

You can buy tickets securely online HERE  

I’m not exaggerating when I say conferences like this can send your writing life in a new direction and, of course, I am biased in favour of this particular conference. After all, you get a day in Brighton as well…

Get in touch if you have any queries or would like to know more.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on December 13, 2017 by in News and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-5JS

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,641 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

Recent Posts: AT A GENTLE PACE - Bridget Whelan's lifestyle travel blog

Amsterdam and Maastricht light festivals

Amsterdam and Maastricht light festivals

Want to stay in a “Very nearly perfect” hotel?

Want to stay in a “Very nearly perfect” hotel?
blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: