…how to choose the form your story will take…Doris Lessing QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

I see every book as a problem that you have to solve. That is what dictates the form you use. It’s not that you say, ‘I want to write a science fiction book.’ You start from the other end, and what you have to say dictates the form of it.
Doris Lessing

7 comments

  1. Mira Prabhu
    December 17, 2017

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    “I see every book as a problem that you have to solve. ” For me this is true – all the 3 novels in my Moksha Trilogy represented big issues that had confounded me and which I needed to solve. Thanks, Bridget Whelan.

    Reply
  2. Kathy (A.K.) Andrew @artyyah
    December 17, 2017

    This is the best quote I’ve seen in a lot time. Thanks Bridget.

    Reply
    • Kathy (A.K.) Andrew @artyyah
      December 17, 2017

      Bridget. Will you please delete my comment for me. Didn’t mean to leave that email address thanks

      Reply
      • bridget whelan
        December 18, 2017

        Edited your comment – thanks for coming by Kathy. I always enjoy Doris Lessing – this quote is a reminder that I should go back and re-read her.

  3. Kathy (A.K.) Andrew @artyyah
    December 18, 2017

    As a matter of fact I’m reading her at the moment- Love Again- which is new to me. Serendipitous indeed.

    Reply

December 17, 2017

