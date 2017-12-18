A shed load of writing competitions – all ending on New Year’s Eve
L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers of the Future Contest.
Genre: Speculative fiction Max. 17,000 words.
Prize: $1,000 with $5,000 grand prize.
Deadline: December 31, 2017
Ouen Press Short Story Competition.
Genre: Short story on theme of “Taste.”
Prize: £300
Deadline: December 31, 2017
Society of Classical Poets, Poetry Competition.
Genre: Poetry. Three to five poems, none of which can exceed 50 lines. (The poems must engages with one of the four themes used by the Society.)
Prize: $500.
Deadline: December 31, 2017.
Viva la Novella
Open to Australian and New Zealand writers.
Genre: Novella.
Prize: $1,000 and publication in Seizure.
Deadline: December 31, 2017.
USNI Naval History Essay Contest.
Genre: Essay.
Prize: First Prize: $6,000. Second Prize:$3,000. Third Prize: $2,000.
Deadline: December 31, 2017.
Goldstein, Lawrence, and Clayton Prizes in Poetry and Short Fiction
Genres: Poetry, short story.
Prizes $1,000. Awarded to the best poetry and fiction submitted to the MQR throughout the year.
Deadline: December 31, 2017.
Navigator Around the World
Genre: Travel adventure story up to 2500 characters.
Prize: 2,500€ travel voucher
Deadline: December 31, 2017
Caribbean Writers Prizes
Genre: Short fiction, nonfiction, poetry, books.
Prize: $400 – $500.
Deadline: December 31, 2017.
Walter Muir Whitehill Prize in Early American History
Genre: Essay on early American history (up to 1825), not previously published, with preference being given to New England subjects.
Prize: $2,500.
Deadline: December 31, 2017
The Moth Poetry Prize 2017
Genre: Poem
Prize 1st €10,000 & 3 runner-up prizes of €1,000
Deadline: December 31, 2017
Blue Mountain Arts Poetry Card Contest.
Genre: Poems can be rhyming or non-rhyming, (but the organisors say they find non-rhyming poetry reads better. They also want “real emotions and feelings”. )
Prize $350. Second prize $200. Third prize $100.
Deadline December 31, 2017.
Genre: Poetry collection with more than half the poems directly or indirectly concerned with nature, spirituality or the environment.
Prize: 60 copies of the winning collection will be published by the Littoral Press (100 pages maximum.)
Deadline: December 31, 2017
William Carlos Williams Poetry Competition. Open to students attending allopathic or osteopathic schools of medicine in the United States and Canada.
Genre: Poetry.
Prize: $300.
Deadline: December 31, 2017
BOOK PRIZES
Arnold Adoff Poetry Awards
Genre: Poetry books for children and young adults. Novels in verse, memoirs in verse, collections of original poetry, and edited collections are all acceptable formats.
Prize: $500
Deadline: December 31, 2017
Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award in Literary Nonfiction.
Author must establish a connection to Kansas by birth, education, employment, residence or other significant claim.
Genre: Nonfiction book with a publication date of 2015, 2016 or 2017.
Prize: $1,000
Deadline: December 31, 2017
Best Translated Book Awards for Poetry
Genre: Published translated poetry book
Prize: Two awards of $5,000: one for the author and one for the translator of the winning fiction book
Deadline: December 31, 2017.
Best Translated Book Awards for Fiction
Genre: Published translated fiction
Prize: Two awards of $5,000: one for the author and one for the translator of the winning fiction book
Deadline: December 31, 2017.
The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards recognizes outstanding works that contribute to understanding of racism and appreciation of the rich diversity of human cultures. Genre: fiction and nonfiction.
Prize: $10,000.
Deadline: December 31, 2017
Griffin Trust for Excellence in Poetry, Griffin Poetry Prize.
Genre: Poetry
Prize: Prizes are awarded in two categories – International and Canadian. Each prize is worth C$65,000.
Deadline: December 31, 2017
GOOD LUCK!
