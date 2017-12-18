A shed load of writing competitions – all ending on New Year’s Eve

2017 Ernest Hemingway Prize for Flash Ficton

Genre: Fiction up to 1500 words

Prize: $200 and publication in Fiction Southeast

Deadline: December 31, 2017

The Magic Oxygen Literary Prize

Genre: Short stories up to 4000 words and poetry up to 50 lines

Prize: First Prize – £1,000 Second Prize – £300 Third Prize – £100

Two Highly Commended – £50

Deadline: December 31, 2017

L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers of the Future Contest.

Genre: Speculative fiction Max. 17,000 words.

Prize: $1,000 with $5,000 grand prize.

Deadline: December 31, 2017

Ouen Press Short Story Competition.

Genre: Short story on theme of “Taste.”

Prize: £300

Deadline: December 31, 2017

Society of Classical Poets, Poetry Competition.

Genre: Poetry. Three to five poems, none of which can exceed 50 lines. (The poems must engages with one of the four themes used by the Society.)

Prize: $500.

Deadline: December 31, 2017.

Viva la Novella

Open to Australian and New Zealand writers.

Genre: Novella.

Prize: $1,000 and publication in Seizure.

Deadline: December 31, 2017.

USNI Naval History Essay Contest.

Genre: Essay.

Prize: First Prize: $6,000. Second Prize:$3,000. Third Prize: $2,000.

Deadline: December 31, 2017.

Goldstein, Lawrence, and Clayton Prizes in Poetry and Short Fiction

Genres: Poetry, short story.

Prizes $1,000. Awarded to the best poetry and fiction submitted to the MQR throughout the year.

Deadline: December 31, 2017.



Neil Postman Award for Metaphor

Genre: Poetry.

Prize: $1,000.

Deadline: December 31, 2017.

Dapim: Studies on the Holocaust Article Prize Competition.

Genre: Nonfiction about the Holocaust – 7,000-10,000 words long

Prize: $1,000

Deadline: December 31, 2017

Navigator Around the World

Genre: Travel adventure story up to 2500 characters.

Prize: 2,500€ travel voucher

Deadline: December 31, 2017

Caribbean Writers Prizes

Genre: Short fiction, nonfiction, poetry, books.

Prize: $400 – $500.

Deadline: December 31, 2017.

Walter Muir Whitehill Prize in Early American History

Genre: Essay on early American history (up to 1825), not previously published, with preference being given to New England subjects.

Prize: $2,500.

Deadline: December 31, 2017

The Moth Poetry Prize 2017

Genre: Poem

Prize 1st €10,000 & 3 runner-up prizes of €1,000

Deadline: December 31, 2017

Blue Mountain Arts Poetry Card Contest.

Genre: Poems can be rhyming or non-rhyming, (but the organisors say they find non-rhyming poetry reads better. They also want “real emotions and feelings”. )

Prize $350. Second prize $200. Third prize $100.

Deadline December 31, 2017.

Genre: Poetry collection with more than half the poems directly or indirectly concerned with nature, spirituality or the environment.

Prize: 60 copies of the winning collection will be published by the Littoral Press (100 pages maximum.)

Deadline: December 31, 2017

William Carlos Williams Poetry Competition. Open to students attending allopathic or osteopathic schools of medicine in the United States and Canada.

Genre: Poetry.

Prize: $300.

Deadline: December 31, 2017

BOOK PRIZES

Arnold Adoff Poetry Awards

Genre: Poetry books for children and young adults. Novels in verse, memoirs in verse, collections of original poetry, and edited collections are all acceptable formats.

Prize: $500

Deadline: December 31, 2017

Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award in Literary Nonfiction.

Author must establish a connection to Kansas by birth, education, employment, residence or other significant claim.

Genre: Nonfiction book with a publication date of 2015, 2016 or 2017.

Prize: $1,000

Deadline: December 31, 2017

Best Translated Book Awards for Poetry

Genre: Published translated poetry book

Prize: Two awards of $5,000: one for the author and one for the translator of the winning fiction book

Deadline: December 31, 2017.

Best Translated Book Awards for Fiction

Genre: Published translated fiction

Prize: Two awards of $5,000: one for the author and one for the translator of the winning fiction book

Deadline: December 31, 2017.



The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards recognizes outstanding works that contribute to understanding of racism and appreciation of the rich diversity of human cultures. Genre: fiction and nonfiction.

Prize: $10,000.

Deadline: December 31, 2017

Griffin Trust for Excellence in Poetry, Griffin Poetry Prize.

Genre: Poetry

Prize: Prizes are awarded in two categories – International and Canadian. Each prize is worth C$65,000.

Deadline: December 31, 2017

GOOD LUCK!

