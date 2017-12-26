BRIDGET WHELAN writer

August is archive month. Posts from the past

Can you write funny? BBC Radio is looking for new comedy talent

BBC Radio 4 have commissioned a sketch show for aspiring comedy writers. The focuss  is on smart and funny observations around diversity and multiculturalism.
This is a UK-wide opportunity for the next generation of BAME comedy writers, and others from under-represented communities, to showcase themselves as satirical comedy sketch writers.
Under-represented communities. I don’t know how BBC radio define it but to me that includes: black, Asian, minority ethnic groups, women, people with a disability, people who are experience-advantaged (ok, old), lesbian, gay, transgender, low waged, working class…what do you think?

Some of the best sketch comedy has traditionally shone a satirical light on social issues of the time, and finding comedy from difficult subject matter or awkward social convention is a proud trademark of UK sketch comedy.

Now BBC Radio 4, the home of new sketch writing, aims to satirise all facets of contemporary multicultural Britain with this new show.

The BBC have commissioned this new show because:
“Currently voices from diverse backgrounds are not coming through in number via sketch comedy, which has traditionally been a gateway for writers to go on and pursue a comedy writing career. To help truly satirise British life through sketch we must have comedy voices from all walks of life heard, and most importantly, allow communities and diverse backgrounds a chance to come together and laugh at ourselves!”

For further information and a detailed writers’ brief contact Gusman Productions via email at submissions@gusman.co.uk
The deadline is January 15 so don’t hang around. If none of this describes you, pass the information on. Someone you know might be able to help us laugh at ourselves.

6 comments on “Can you write funny? BBC Radio is looking for new comedy talent

  1. The Story Reading Ape
    December 26, 2017

    Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog.

    Reply
  2. patriciaruthsusan
    December 26, 2017

    Reblogged this on Musings on Life & Experience and commented:
    This could be someone’s big chance.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      December 26, 2017

      This is how so many comedy writers started their career – thank you for reblogging!

      Reply
  3. Bobby Fairfield
    December 26, 2017

    Appreciated and reblogged in hope of a favourable response

    Reply

