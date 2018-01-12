BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Learning how to be truly individual with Leonora Carrington ART FOR WRITERS

the-giantess-1950

This painting is of the Giantess, (or The Guardian of the Egg)  by Leonora Carrington. She lived a rich and varied life – from being presented at court as a young debutante and imprisonment in a Spanish mental asylum to becoming a celebrated artist.

Reading about her, I’m struck by the range of her influences from Irish myths to literary works (by Dante, John Donne, Jonathan Swift and others) and her use of satire in her paintings.

And her life is enough inspiration for a dozen novels. There’s a fascinating Guardian article  by a cousin who was brought up to think of her as the black sheep of the family who ran away to be an artist’s model. When she decided to enquire about Leonora 60 years after she left home, she was amazed to discover that her cousin was not only still alive and still working, but was also now one of the most famous artists in Mexico.

 

 

One comment on “Learning how to be truly individual with Leonora Carrington ART FOR WRITERS

  1. Mira Prabhu
    January 12, 2018

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    Many great creative artists are considered insane by the mundane world – why? because they simply don’t understand them….and yet some of these same “insane” people become great lights in our world…read on…

    Reply

This entry was posted on January 12, 2018

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

