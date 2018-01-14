BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Beautiful art…was created by human beings just like you… Maya Angelou QUOTE FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

starry-sky-1948523_640Find a beautiful piece of art. If you fall in love with Van Gogh or Matisse or John Oliver Killens, or if you fall love with the music of Coltrane, the music of Aretha Franklin, or the music of Chopin – find some beautiful art and admire it, and realize that that was created by human beings just like you, no more human, no less.
Maya Angelou

  Mira Prabhu
    January 14, 2018

    "Find some beautiful art and admire it, and realize that that was created by human beings just like you, no more human, no less."
    Maya Angelou
  frenchc1955
    January 14, 2018

    This is a wonderful quotation!

  Jennie
    January 14, 2018

    Wonderful!

  Jennie
    January 14, 2018

