Let’s write a chain story – your turn

winding roadHaven’t done this in ages, but I’m hoping this will be a good start to the week. The rules are simple: the story starts with my opening below.
You fill in the rest. Maximum TWO sentences at a time. You can have as many turns as you like, but they can’t be consecutive – in other words you have to wait for someone else to contribute before you add to the story again.

You can twist and turn the story anyway you like, but do read what’s gone before…

I thought it would end when he walked out the door.

 

2 comments on "Let's write a chain story – your turn

  1. elizabeth woodcraft
    January 15, 2018

    I turned to look at Abigail. ‘Now we must hurry, we have things to do.’

    Reply
  2. philipparees
    January 15, 2018

    Yet again I made the mistake of forgetting what I already knew; the relief made plans before either of us were ready for them.

    Reply

