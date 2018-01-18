BRIDGET WHELAN writer

The almost accidental photograph that left an indelible impression …ART FOR WRITERS

migrant mother

Once seen this photograph is never forgotten. Taken in 1936, it stands alongside Steinbeck’s Grapes of Wrath in revealing the terrible human consequences of a failed economic policy. As the American writer E.L. Doctorow said, “the historian will tell you what happened. The novelist will tell you what it felt like.” And for novelist you can read artist, poet, photographer….

 An article on Artsy website reveals how Dorothea Lange took the photograph of a migrant mother while working for the United States government’s Resettlement Administration. You can read it in full HERE.

 

One comment on “The almost accidental photograph that left an indelible impression …ART FOR WRITERS

  1. Mira Prabhu
    January 19, 2018

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    Reply

