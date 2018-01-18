The almost accidental photograph that left an indelible impression …ART FOR WRITERS

© Bridget Whelan
Once seen this photograph is never forgotten. Taken in 1936, it stands alongside Steinbeck’s Grapes of Wrath in revealing the terrible human consequences of a failed economic policy. As the American writer E.L. Doctorow said, “the historian will tell you what happened. The novelist will tell you what it felt like.” And for novelist you can read artist, poet, photographer….