Get used to living with recurring, crippling doubt…Paul McVeigh QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

sea-2312623_640…get used to rejection. It happens to us all. I know writers who got rejected even after 4 or 5 novels already published.

You will also have to get used to living with recurring, crippling doubt. Develop ways of ignoring it, side-stepping it, reasoning with it… whatever works for you, but don’t let it make you stop. I find taking the pressure off helps – ‘I’m only doing this for myself, no-one will ever see it’.
Paul McVeigh

  1. Mira Prabhu
    January 21, 2018

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    I honestly don’t suffer from this crippling doubt that many writers and artists claim they do, but this is perhaps because I focus on writing spiritual fiction and feel the awesome support of all my teachers….read on….

