Capturing the feel of being there… ART FOR WRITERS

New York Street with Moon seems an approriate picture for a week where the moon has been so much in the news. I didn’t see the blue moon, the blood moon, or the super moon, but I did get a good look at quite a lot of clouds and a fair bit of rain. So, I will make do with Georgia O’Keeffe’s first painting of New York.

‘One can’t paint New York as it is, but rather as it is felt.’

She painted it in 1925, when she was living on the 30th floor of the Shelton on Lexington Avenue. Her featureless skyscrappers manage to be both oppressive and exciting while the perspective is designed to make the viewer dizzy, because it’s all about the feel of the place. Someone once said – I wish I could remember who – that all writing, fiction and non fiction, literary, romance and thriller, has the same aim: the convince the reader that they know what it is like to be there…

I’ll end with another quote from the American artist that we should also take to heart.



Men put me down as the best woman painter…

…I think I’m one of the best painters.

Advertisements