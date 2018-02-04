BRIDGET WHELAN writer

August is archive month. Posts from the past

Why we turn to fiction…Arundhati Roy QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

photoshop-manipulation-2123207_640Fiction is truth. You turn to fiction when you can’t express reality with footnotes and evidence and reportage.
Arundhati Roy

One comment on "Why we turn to fiction…Arundhati Roy QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)"

  1. Mira Prabhu
    February 4, 2018

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    Long ago, I asked Brian Weiss (Many Lives Many Masters) how i could tell whether something i experienced was ” real” or coming from my imagination, and he said everything is equally valid and grist for the mill…mystics say there is no different between the waking and the dream state – both are ephemeral and unreal….meaning, neither lasts.

This entry was posted on February 4, 2018

