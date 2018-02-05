I’m a bit worried about the fantastic Flash Fiction competition Reader’s Digest are running – and I’m not sure if I should be
Reader’s Digest are holding their annual short story competition for the eighth year. There are lots of good things about it.
-
It’s free to enter
-
Short stories have to be exactly 100 words – that’s a really interesting challenge
-
There are three categories—one for adults and two categories for schools: one for children aged 12–18 and one for children under 12
But I think I should flag up this sentence in the rules.
Contributions become world copyright of Readers’ Digest.
As far as I can see, that sentence doesn’t apply just to winning contributions, but all entries. I’ve asked for clarification on their website but haven’t heard back. I decided to post anyway as time is running out: the deadline is 5pm on February 19th.
So, you decide…apart from that it’s a great competition, open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland.
The three best stories in each category will be posted online on February 27. Then we can all can vote for our favourite, and the one with the most votes wins the top prize. Voting will close at 5pm on March 19 and the winning entries will be published in the June issue of Reader’s Digest.
You will find all the details (including the sentence I’m having sleepless nights over) HERE.
You will see some people have been experiencing difficulties posting online so don’t leave it to 4.55pm on February 19th.
And if you do decide to enter, massive loads of good luck.
Like you I’m not happy with that comment, Bridget. Too inclusive until fully explained. I did enter one year with exactly 100 words, loved the challenged but that got me nowhere.
Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog.
Noticed last year they give Readers Digest away free on Victorria Station on a stand with mags full of adverts. .Wonderd how they make there dosh? Who are there readers? Years ago used to subscribe. Not sure if I ever had anything published.in it! But anyone keeping copyright in this day and age seems well out of order.