Short Story competition for Sussex writers

signpost-164908_640This is a very local writing competition open to anyone living in East or West Sussex now or in the past (which makes former Sussex, Brighton and Chichester university students eligible for a start).
The Steyning Festival runs a short story competition every year. The first prize is £200 plus a trophy (not sure if you have to give it back); second prize £75 and third prize – £50

The top three stories will also be published on the West Sussex Writers website (where you can also see all the rules and details of how to enter).

Stories are invited between 1,500 and 2,500 words. The theme is entirely open, but if you need a prompt you can follow the 2018 festival theme of ‘Revolution’ which is a pretty inspiring idea. Where can you go with that: to personal or political upheavals perhaps, or historical fiction, scicence fiction, radical change, transformation…

The deadline is midnight on Sunday 11 March 2018

The six shortlisted entrants will be invited as guests to the awards event and the winners will be announced on May 31st 2018 at a ticketed, dinner event as part of the festival.
The judges are Sussex writers Elly Griffiths and Simon Brett. Elly Griffiths is the author of the Dr Ruth Galloway Mysteries and the Stephens & Mephisto novels. Simon Brett is a prolific writer of crime fiction. He published his 100th book in 2017 (and he has one out since then).  Pause for gulp of sincere admiration.
The competition and the awards event is sponsored and run by West Sussex Writers and the Steyning Bookshop in conjunction with the Steyning Festival.

The competition is only open to online entry with payment via PayPal. A single entry is £5 or you can enter two stories for £8.

Remember to follow the rules to the letter and great good luck to you.
This entry was posted on February 8, 2018

