BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Hoping to make Crime pay? Free online Masterclass on crime writing might help…

suspense
The Writing Academy at Penguin Random House say they will reveal the secrets of crime writing in all its gory details in an online masterclass that will run later this week.
It will cover suspense, research and the importance of accuracy along with how to write a compelling first chapter and end with a bang.
It will be broadcast on Thursday March 29th at 6pm (UK time), but don’t worry if that’s not a good time for you. If you register your interest on the Writing Academy’s website you will be sent the recording and slides.

 

 

Advertisements

8 comments on “Hoping to make Crime pay? Free online Masterclass on crime writing might help…

  2. Viola Bleu
    March 26, 2018

    What a treat to find you, via Chris, today. I shall follow with interest. Thriller threads are in my manuscript but I keep creeping into humour territory with my MC and I’m not convinced the two go together!!

    Reply
  3. bridget whelan
    March 26, 2018

    Welcome! (And you have a very interesting blog yourself). I don’t think there’s anything wrong with humour in a thriller – remember the gate keeper’s scene in Macbeth? Quote that if anyone raises an eyebrow. It’s all about light and dark – if there are pinpricks of light than the dark seems darker. (If it is equallly balanced, however, I think there may be a problem unless it falls into the cosy crime genre.) All power to your writing!

    Reply
  4. The Owl Lady
    March 26, 2018

    Reblogged this on Viv Drewa – The Owl Lady.

    Reply
  5. claire plaisted
    March 26, 2018

    Reblogged this on Plaisted Publishing House and commented:
    Are you ready to learn how to make CRIME Pay…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on March 26, 2018 by in News and tagged , , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-5MH

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 6,155 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl
Advertisements

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: