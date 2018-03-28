How do I win the battle of the keyboard? Advice from cat-owning writers needed

© Bridget Whelan
Thank you Chris (Murphy is underwhelmed but that’s cats for you)
I wouldn’t expect anything less from a cat, Bridget 😸😸😸
The cat is merely expressing the desire to collaborate with you on your writing efforts and endorsing work. It’s probably trying to breath the same air too. Be flattered.
Murphy would agree. I think it’s an age old problem. Cats were playing with quill pens back in the day…
I am relieved that my large lab/retriever doesn’t have a liking for my keyboard! He does, however push his cold wet nose against my hand when I am writing! Kevin
Is the cold wet nose encouragement I wonder or an attempt to get you do something more interesting?
i have the same issue with my cat, and i think the battle is a futile effort. )
I suspect you’re right.
Reading and writing are anathema to cats, and they will commit whatever sabotage they deem necessary to prevent those activities: https://wp.me/p30cCH-2jt
Abandon hope, all ye writers who enter the life of a cat.
Ok, so not a muse or wanna-be collaborator, more of a vandal in a fur coat that likes to be stroked. Yep, Murphy fits the description.
I used to keep a laptop that didn’t work right, on the table next to me. I’d turn it on and Baby, would hop up and stretch out. Then I would turn on my working computer and we’d each have our own puter!
3333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333 9
.++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++6
+++………………that’s all pure Murphy. I decided not to delete this time.
++++++++++++++Ok, get him a keyboard/computer of his own…you may have cracked it Annette. It’s getting tough here as you can see.]8
#
*Hahahahahaha!* 😆 That sounds so familiar to me!…
Many years ago I wrote an essay on my very old computer. While reading very satisfied with myself my cat Smokey stepped on the keyboard, pressed one very mysterious key – and the whole story that took me many hours of hard brainwork, vanished into nirwana. I am a very peaceful person – but at this moment I had to pull together all my self-control. 😉
I feel your pain. There should be sympathy cards for such situations, but perhaps we have to accept that dogs can be trained, cats can’t. All we can hope for is that their self-interest coincides with ours for at least some of the time. But why prefer a lumpy, bumpy keyboard in preference to plump cushions or a comfortable bed…?
Check out Rayne Hall’s book on Cat Training. She has successfully trained her black cat Sulu. Her books are available on Amazon either in paperback or ebooks. Her cat cuddles on her arms while she is typing. Maybe add a bed or cardboard box beside the keyboard. Your new mate likes the attention. Try getting Rayne’s book and try out her suggestions. Cats can be trained but the training is different. Hope this helps you.
Interesting…have you tried cat training yourself? Murphy is quite big. If he cuddled on my arms I don’t think I would be typing. I’ve put a comfy armchair by the desk which also gives him a good view of the window and the world outside. He does like it a lot, just not as much as the keyboard.
He’s gorgeous…and good luck 😉
He is!
🙂
I’ve read advice to put a box on the desk to contain the beast, but found it only works for a bit and then I have a large box plus a cat in the way. I’ve tried putting a comfy chair nearby and that helped–also just for a bit. I’ve even resorted to spritzing peppermint water or compressed air at them but then I feel like a monster. And by the way they glare at me from the door–I begin to fear for my life. This is one reason writers drink. I love this post!!