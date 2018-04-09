BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Free to enter poetry and prose competition for under-represented writers

chemistryFounded in 2013, the Creative Future Literary Awards are the UK’s only national writing competition and high profile awards ceremony for under-represented writers in the UK.

Is this poetry and short fiction competition for you? Creative Future defines under-represented writers as people who feel their opportunities are limited as a result of:

  • having a mental health issue

  • having a physical disability

  • having a long-term limiting illness

  • having a learning disability/ASD/ADHD

  • having a sensory impairment

  • having a substance misuse issue

  • being homeless or in temporary accommodation

  • being a survivor of abuse

  • being a care leaver

  • being long term unemployed

  • being a carer

  • being an offender or ex-offender

  • being part of the BMER/Traveller commuunity

  • being part of the LGBTQ+ community

  • being an older person (65+)

If you have any questions or concerns about whether you are eligible, Creative Future are keen for you to get in touch. Call on 01273 234 780 or email info@creativefuture.org.uk

medicine world-1185076_640Submission
The theme for 2018 is chemistry. “Your work should respond to the theme, implicitly or explicitly.”
You can submit one piece of writing in each category (poetry or fiction)

Poetry: maximum 200 words

Fiction: maximum 1,000 words

You can find all the competition rules here. One rule I will highlight is that they accept handwritten entries (although they would much prefer you to type). Off hand, I can’t think of any other competition that does that

Deadline:
12 noon Monday 18 June 2018

Prizes:

Joint prizes

All winners will be published in the award anthology, be invited to read their work at a showcase event and receive on-going support, advice and signposting from Creative Future, as well as being invited to Creative Future’s new Pitching Workshop and ‘Meet the Agents’ event.

Individual prizes

Two prizes will be given at each level – one for poetry and one for prose. Winners at each level will receive:

Platinum

  • £200 Cash Prize

  • A Chapter and Verse mentorship with a published author or professional editor and a manuscript assessment via The Literary Consultancy, plus the chance to attend a TLC Industry Day

  • A ‘meet the professional’ consultation with Tom Chivers, Director of Penned in the Margins (poetry) or Candida Lacey, Director of Myriad Editions (prose)

Gold

Silver

  • £100 Cash Prize

  • £100 of vouchers for courses with your local writing development agency or other literature organisation

Bronze

Highly Commended

Commended

  • A copy of Creative Future’s ‘How to Pitch to an Agent’ Pathway Guide

It’s pretty good, isn’t it? Even if the competition isn’t for you, do please share it on facebook, twitter and other social media. And, of course, you can talk about it. Spread the word!

Good luck!

