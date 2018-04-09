Free to enter poetry and prose competition for under-represented writers

Submission
The theme for 2018 is chemistry. “Your work should respond to the theme, implicitly or explicitly.”
You can submit one piece of writing in each category (poetry or fiction)
Poetry: maximum 200 words
Fiction: maximum 1,000 words
You can find all the competition rules here. One rule I will highlight is that they accept handwritten entries (although they would much prefer you to type). Off hand, I can’t think of any other competition that does that
Deadline:
12 noon Monday 18 June 2018
Prizes:
Joint prizes
All winners will be published in the award anthology, be invited to read their work at a showcase event and receive on-going support, advice and signposting from Creative Future, as well as being invited to Creative Future’s new Pitching Workshop and ‘Meet the Agents’ event.
Individual prizes
Two prizes will be given at each level – one for poetry and one for prose. Winners at each level will receive:
Platinum
-
£200 Cash Prize
-
A Chapter and Verse mentorship with a published author or professional editor and a manuscript assessment via The Literary Consultancy, plus the chance to attend a TLC Industry Day
-
A ‘meet the professional’ consultation with Tom Chivers, Director of Penned in the Margins (poetry) or Candida Lacey, Director of Myriad Editions (prose)
Gold
-
£150 Cash Prize
-
Prose prize: An online writing course of your choice from Penguin Random House Writers’ Academy
-
Poetry prize: An online writing course of your choice, plus a 1-2-1 tutorial from The Poetry School
-
A manuscript assessment via The Literary Consultancy
Silver
-
£100 Cash Prize
-
£100 of vouchers for courses with your local writing development agency or other literature organisation
Bronze
-
£50 Cash Prize
-
A year’s subscription to Mslexia Magazine and a hard copy of Mslexia’s Indie Press Guide.
Highly Commended
-
A copy of The Writers’ & Artists’ Yearbook.
Commended
-
A copy of Creative Future’s ‘How to Pitch to an Agent’ Pathway Guide
