Wellcome short list is dominated by women and new writers

The Butchering Art by Lindsey Fitzharris
(USA) Published by Penguin Press.
Non fiction about how Joseph Lister transformed medicine
With the End in Mind by Kathryn Mannix
(UK) Published by HarperCollins.
Non fiction about palliative care for the terminally ill
To Be a Machine by Mark O’Connell
(Ireland) Published by Granta Books.
The sub title is Adventures Among Cyborgs, Utopians, Hackers, and the Futurists Solving the Modest Problem of Death
Mayhem by Sigrid Rausing
(UK/Sweden) published by Hamish Hamilton, Penguin Books.
A memoir about the addiction of a brother and his wife
The Vaccine Race by Meredith Wadman
(USA/Canada) Published by Doubleday, Transworld.
The sub title is: How Scientists Used Human Cells to Combat Killer Viruses
The jury described it as brilliantly researched and unfolding like a thriller.