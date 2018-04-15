BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Dorothy Parker’s definition of creativity QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

imagination Dorothy ParkerCreativity is a wild mind and a disciplined eye
Dorothy Parker

2 comments on "Dorothy Parker's definition of creativity QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

  1. Mira Prabhu
    April 15, 2018

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    Yes! Its not enough to have great ideas – discipline, effort, love — all needed!

  2. ksbeth
    April 15, 2018

    wonderful

April 15, 2018

