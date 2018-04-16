BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Spring Travel Writing Competition for fiction and non fiction

cyclist-3202481_640Nowhere is an online magazine that celebrates its 10th birthday this year. It publishes literary travel writing which they define as narrative with a strong sense of place, character or time
‘Expect long features about places you have never heard of…Do not expect reviews of where you should spend your money or guidebooks about how to spend your day.’

Their Spring 2018 Travel Writing Contest is now open. Stories can be fiction, nonfiction or an essay, and should be between eight hundred and five thousand words. Your entry must not have previously won another contest BUT previously published work is accepted.

The winner will receive $1,000, plus publication in Nowhere. Up to ten finalists will be also published.

Deadline: May 31, 2018.

You will find all the information you need on Nowhere’s website.

Good Luck!

 

3 comments on “Spring Travel Writing Competition for fiction and non fiction

  2. bridget whelan
    April 16, 2018

    Cheers Chris!

    Reply
  3. The Owl Lady
    April 16, 2018

    Reblogged this on Viv Drewa – The Owl Lady.

    Reply

April 16, 2018

