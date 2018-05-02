BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Writing your first novel? This competition is just for you

sculpture-writerThe Blue Pencil editorial consultancy are running a first novel competition for unrepresented and unpublished authors.

The winner recieves £1,000 plus an introduction to literary agent, Madeleine Milburn (who was shortlisted for literary agent of 2018 and has a literary agency in the heart of London. Check out her website HERE.)

The runner up will get £250 plus a manuscript review from a Blue Pencil Agency editor.

Are you eligible?

  • authors must be over 18

  • self-published authors can enter. Entrants who have had other types of books published ie non fiction, memoir or poetry are also eligible.

  • the work must be completed or close to completion

  • the entry must not have won or been placed as runner up in another competition. Long-listed or short-listed entries in other competitions are eligible.

What do you have to do?
Submit the first chapter of your novel up to 5000 words – it can be in in any adult fiction genre. You also need to send a 300 word synopsis and cover letter with details of your writing

Fee: £20

Deadline: June 30, 2018. The winner and runner up will be announced on November 30, 2018

Find out more from the Blue Pen website

  Stevie Turner
    May 2, 2018

    Reblogged this on Stevie Turner, Indie Author.
    Good opportunity here for self-published authors. Thanks for the info, Bridget.

    Reply
  claire plaisted
    May 2, 2018

    Reblogged this on Plaisted Publishing House
    First time authors….a competition …

    Reply

This entry was posted on May 2, 2018 by in News and tagged , , , , .

