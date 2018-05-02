Writing your first novel? This competition is just for you

The Blue Pencil editorial consultancy are running a first novel competition for unrepresented and unpublished authors.
The winner recieves £1,000 plus an introduction to literary agent, Madeleine Milburn (who was shortlisted for literary agent of 2018 and has a literary agency in the heart of London. Check out her website HERE.)
The runner up will get £250 plus a manuscript review from a Blue Pencil Agency editor.
Are you eligible?
-
authors must be over 18
-
self-published authors can enter. Entrants who have had other types of books published ie non fiction, memoir or poetry are also eligible.
-
the work must be completed or close to completion
-
the entry must not have won or been placed as runner up in another competition. Long-listed or short-listed entries in other competitions are eligible.
Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog.
Reblogged this on Stevie Turner, Indie Author. and commented:
Good opportunity here for self-published authors. Thanks for the info, Bridget.
Reblogged this on Plaisted Publishing House and commented:
First time authors….a competition …