Monthly Creative Events, Jobs and Opportunities May 2018

This month: Crime Writing, Jobs in Publishing, Inspirational Non Fiction, Scottish Poetry, TV writing, Weird fiction, Work Experience

Locations: London, Edinburgh, Harrogate, California, UK wide, Worldwide



The Theakston Old Peculiar Crime Writing Festival

“… the best in the world – and I know, because I’ve done all of them” – Lee Child, author

Held in July in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, the festival is now in its 15th year. International bestseller Lee Child is the Programming Chair for 2018.

For more information and to book: The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival

BOUDICCA PRESS wants weird fiction short stories by women writers

An UK based independent press, Boudicca Press are currently looking for short stories from women of all ages in the UK to feature on their website. They accept stories by women and those who identify as women.

Deadline for submissions: midnight, Thursday 31st May.

Stories should be in the genre of weird, literary and relationship fiction.

“We encourage submissions on lesser talked about female-centered topics such as sexual abuse, pregnancy issues, and body image, etc. Your work should be fiction, and not so on-the-nose of the issue. In fact, we encourage you to choose an issue to explore and then side-step it a few times until the fiction is stronger than the theme.”

More information and submission guidelines on the Boudicca website

Warner Bros. Television Writers’ Workshop for 2018-2019

Deadline for applications midnight Thursday 31 May

Location Burbank, California

The program is open to writers from around the world but those from outside the United States must either have a green card or a visa that allows them to work in the USA.

The ten writers selected for the program will participate in a three-part training program, all aimed at preparing them for a successful career in television writing. The weekly workshop runs from October 2018 to April 2019

For further details and to apply visit the Warner Bros. website

Chicken Soup for the Soul is an American media company that has been publishing inspirational true stories, written in English, from all over the world since 1993.

“Chicken Soup for the Soul stories are written in the first person and have a beginning, middle and an end. The stories often close with a punch, creating emotion, rather than simply talking about it. Chicken Soup for the Soul stories have heart, but also something extra—an element that makes us all feel more hopeful, more connected, more thankful, more passionate and better about life in general.”

The company publishes approximatedly 12 anthologies a year. Each one contains 101 non fiction stories/poems. Stories must be 1200 words or less.

Payment: $200 one month after publication of the book + ten free copies of the book your story appears in.

What they are working on right now: a new anthology The Golden Years – Life After 60

Deadline: June 30, 2018.

For lots more information visit Chicken Soup for the Soul Website

Work Experience – Hachette UK

Hachette UK offer one week unpaid work placement opportunities for over 18 year olds with the right to work in the UK

Location: Central London

Deadline: ongoing

They aim to provide the following:

– General information on the publishing industry and how it operates.

– Information about the specific division where the placement is taking place.

– An insight into the department in which the placement is taking place.

– The opportunity to shadow a range of tasks typically associated with entry level roles in publishing.

– Advice and help in developing practical skills to aid your future career in publishing

To find out more and apply visit Hachette UK

Work Experience – Penguin Random House

Penguin Random House offer two week paid (see below) placements around the year for over 18 year olds with the right to work in the UK.

Location: Central and west London (there may be some support for finding accommodation)

Deadline: unclear. Applications open 4-5 times per year, around 2-3 months ahead of a placement starting. Applications for placements in July and August 2018 opened on May 9th.

“To provide everyone an equal opportunity to do work experience with us, we have a random selection process. The only things that will influence your application are your availability and department preference.”

From 1st April 2018, all work experience placements are paid at the National Living Wage – calculated at £7.83 per hour or £274.05 per week before tax.

To apply and find out more visit the Penguin Random House work experience page

Work Experience – Little Tiger Press

The UK children’s book publisher offers unpaid work experience placements in Editorial, Design and Marketing departments

Location: South West London

Deadline: ongoing

To find out more and apply online visit Little Tiger

Publicity Assistant – Little, Brown Book Group

Permanent, full time – Salary: £23,000

Location: Central London

Deadline for applications 5.30pm on Tuesday 15th May

Start date 11th June 2018

Little, Brown Book Group – home of award-winning writers including David Sedaris, Sarah Waters, Donna Tartt, Margaret Atwood and Roxane Gay – need a publicity assistant.

Duties include: administrative assistance, answering and responding to media enquiries, preparing mailings, liaising with authors, assisting with events, coordinating travel plans and schedules. There will also be opportunities for the assistant to work on their own campaigns. A passion for books and publicity is essential and the ideal candidate will bring creativity and enthusiasm to the role; possess exceptional communication skills; be highly organised and will have an understanding of the media.

More details from the Hachette Website

Marketing Assistant – HaperFiction, part of HarperCollins

Full time

Location: London (near Borough Market)

Deadline: unclear. Post first advertised on 4th May 2018 “Early applications may be prioritised.”

Duties include: providing campaign and administrative support… also have the opportunity to feed ideas into, create content for and manage some of the social and online channels within the division.

They say:

Experience of managing, developing or creating a social and online presence, even if it is your own

Any publishing or marketing experience would be a bonus, whether that’s work experience, experience as a bookseller or as part of a publishing society

More information and apply at HarperFiction

Projects Co-ordinator, Scottish Poetry Library

Location Edinburgh, Scotland

Deadline for applications: 12 noon, Monday 28 May 2018

Interview date: Monday 11 June 2018

Start date: From 1st August 2018 (or thereafter)

£22k pro rata (21 hours per week)

The Scottish Poetry Library is seeking a motivated and experienced Projects Co-ordinator to take forward new and ongoing projects.

A good working knowledge of Scottish literature (in particular poetry) would be an advantage.

For more information visit the Scottish Poetry Library website

