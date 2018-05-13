BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

What books have taught me – James Baldwin QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

friends holding handsYou think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read. It was books that taught me that the things that tormented me most were the very things that connected me with all the people who were alive, who had ever been alive.
James Baldwin

2 comments on "What books have taught me – James Baldwin QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

  1. Daniel Kemp
    May 13, 2018

    So very true.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      May 13, 2018

      Glad you like it Daniel – heard (read, rather) that you haven’t been well. Hope things are looking up. At least the winter seems to be over at long last.

      Reply

