MY BOOKS from Winnie the Pooh and World War II to Brain Surgery First lines, first books, first literary loves….and more

books drawing

BY Josie Darling: specialist nurse, mum of four, swimmer, gardener, scribbler.
Blog: https://plotpartners.blog

What’s the first book you remember reading (or being read to you)?

Zaralda and the ogre

What’s the first book that a made a big impact on you?

Winnie the Pooh

What book are you reading right now?
We were the lucy ones

We were the lucky ones by Georgia Hunter

And the one you read before that?

A Woman in Berlin by Anonymous

We all know burning books is wrong on every level. What contemporary novel (and by contemporary I mean one published in the last 30 years or so) would you put your hand in the fire to save.

Matthew Kneale

 English Passengers by Matthew Kneale
First line:
Say a man catches a bullet through his skull in somebody’s war, so where’s the beginning of that?

Same question but this time what classic would you save from the bonfire? (And you can work out your own definition of classic.)

Middlemarch by George Elliot

Favourite non fiction book?

Do No Harm: Stories of Life, Death and Brain Surgery by Henry Marsh

Favourite poetry book?
Julia Darling

Indelible, Miraculous by Julia Darling

And a short story that has lived with you ever since you first read it?

Roald Dahl; the one about the boy and the turtle.

Finally, what do you prefer: a real book with pages that move, an ebook, an audio device?

A real book
This is the start of a new series on the books we remember, the books that have changed our lives and the books we are reading right now…Drop me a line at bridgetwhelan At hotmail.co.uk if you would like to contribute. How much or how little you write is up to you.
Please put MY BOOKS in the subject line.

5 comments on "MY BOOKS from Winnie the Pooh and World War II to Brain Surgery First lines, first books, first literary loves….and more

  1. Léa
    June 13, 2018

    For myself I would have to say that I would brave the flames for The Elegance of the Hedgehog. I cannot wait to read it again. Yet, I would hate to think of any book suffering that fate. They deserve so much more for all they give us.

    • bridget whelan
      June 13, 2018

      Some contributors who will be published in the next few weeks CAN think of books they would like to burn…

      • Léa
        June 13, 2018

        No doubt but I could NEVER burn a book. That’s been done before… I have picked up a few that I didn’t finish, they just couldn’t hold my attention.

  2. Léa
    June 13, 2018

    The Elegance of the Hedgehog is, of course, by Muriel Barbery. There are also books such as No More Mulberries by Mary Smith, and Drunk Chickens and Burnt Macaroni by the same author.

