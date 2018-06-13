MY BOOKS from Winnie the Pooh and World War II to Brain Surgery First lines, first books, first literary loves….and more

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.
For myself I would have to say that I would brave the flames for The Elegance of the Hedgehog. I cannot wait to read it again. Yet, I would hate to think of any book suffering that fate. They deserve so much more for all they give us.
Some contributors who will be published in the next few weeks CAN think of books they would like to burn…
No doubt but I could NEVER burn a book. That’s been done before… I have picked up a few that I didn’t finish, they just couldn’t hold my attention.
The Elegance of the Hedgehog is, of course, by Muriel Barbery. There are also books such as No More Mulberries by Mary Smith, and Drunk Chickens and Burnt Macaroni by the same author.
Lea, would love to hear more about your book choices (and why) do drop me an email at bridgetwhelan@hotmail.co.uk with MYBOOKS in the subject line and I’ll send you the details.