BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Leo Tolstoy on light and shadow QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

Rambrandt light &amp; darkAll the variety, all the charm, all the beauty of life is made up of light and shadow.
Leo Tolstoy

Advertisements

One comment on “Leo Tolstoy on light and shadow QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

  1. Mira Prabhu
    June 17, 2018

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    Light and shadow….in our lives, we all alternate between these two states…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on June 17, 2018 by in Quotes and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-5PA

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 6,385 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl
Advertisements

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: