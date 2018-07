What’s the first book you remember reading (or being read to you)?

We all know burning books is wrong on every level. What contemporary novel (and by contemporary I mean one published in the last 30 years or so) would you put your hand in the fire to save.

Same question but this time what classic would you save from the bonfire? (And you can work out your own definition of classic.)

And a short story that has lived with you ever since you first read it?

Finally, what do you prefer: a real book with pages that move, an ebook, an audio device?

Would you like to take part?

This is the start of a new series on the books we remember, the books that have changed our lives and the books we are reading right now…Drop me a line at bridgetwhelan At hotmail.co.uk if you would like to contribute. How much or how little you write is up to you.

Please put MY BOOKS in the subject line.