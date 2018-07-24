FIND YOUR NEXT STORY TITLE HERE…You’re busy…you know you shouldn’t but sometimes you just have to…
I gave into tempation so – without a shred of shame – here is the link to a random book title generator on the Reedsy website. You’ve been warned.
If I wanted to write a mystery DEATH OF THE STUFFED MONKEY could be the novel that rocks the bestseller charts… It has a certain Raymond Chandler-ish charm, don’t you think?
However, if I was going into the field of fantasy THE RUBY SWAMP might blow readers away. For romance I got HOP, SKIP, WED (not in my kind of romance they don’t…) while I’m not altogether sure where my crime novel STRIKE THE TIGER is going. Surely, though I would be safe with a sci-fi blockbuster called YEAR OF CELESTE or perhaps I should explore the hidden depths of THE SECRET OF THE HAIRLESS BAKER in the any catogary.
Funded by the European Union (yes! it does stuff like this), Reedsy is a network of publishing professionals who have proven credentials. It was founded in the summer of 2014 and so far Reedsy have been part of producing over 3,000 books. You can see some of them here.
If you don’t have a personal recommendation from a trusted friend, this is the place to find editors, designers, marketers and ghostwriters from over 30 different countries. The important thing from a writer’s point of view is that they have all had to prove that they are expert in their field before being allowed on the site. There’s also a lot more to interest writers including a list of literary magazines and blogs that review books (and stuff to stop you from starring at a blank screen like the title generator…)
Meanwhile what title did you get? There’s supposed to be more that 10,000 locked in the generator vaults.
